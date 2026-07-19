home » international
38Hits
=

Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments

TABNAK, Jul. 19 - The foreign minister of Iran and his Iraqi counterpart discussed the latest regional developments to promote regional stability and security.
News ID: 7588
Publish Date: 19 July 2026
Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments

 The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq talked about the latest regional developments following the US military aggression against Iran, Washington's repeated violations of the Islamabad MoU, and the need for continued consultations to promote regional stability.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed the latest regional developments in the wake of the US military aggression against Iran, Washington's repeated breaches of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, and Iran's response to those hostile actions.

Araqchi described the relations between Iran and Iraq as deeply rooted, strategic, and founded on profound historical, cultural, religious, and shared national interests.

He also stressed that the valuable ties between the two neighboring countries should not be affected by certain personal and unofficial remarks.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to mutual respect, good neighborly relations, and the further expansion of ties with the Iraqi government and people.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the dimensions of the ongoing regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability.

They underscored the importance of maintaining bilateral consultations and coordination to prevent further escalation of tensions and safeguard regional peace and security.

Tags
Iraq iran Iran Iraq ties Abbas Araghchi Fuad Hussein regional security US war against Iran Iran-US MoU
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iranian MP says US not seeking all-out war
Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments
Former French diplomat says Hormuz Strait issue should be settled through diplomacy
Leader issues statement on recent internal developments, Iran-US clashes
US hit civilian infrastructures in south of Iran
Araghchi says Iranians will defend every inch of their land until very last breath
IRGC warns Arab states hosting US forces of corresponding response
IRGC pounds US jets, refueling aircraft, HIMARS launchers
IRGC targets US command center in Syria
Iran's Army, IRGC destroy key US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
Iran denounces US for using UNSC to spread disinformation
Over 40 million people take part in martyred Leader's funeral ceremonies
Iran's IRGC issues statement addressing people of Jordan
Iran is, to remain guardian of Hormuz Strait
Parliament convenes first meeting after 4 months to amend internal rules, introduce new bill on Hormuz Strait