Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments

TABNAK, Jul. 19 - The foreign minister of Iran and his Iraqi counterpart discussed the latest regional developments to promote regional stability and security.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq talked about the latest regional developments following the US military aggression against Iran, Washington's repeated violations of the Islamabad MoU, and the need for continued consultations to promote regional stability.

In a telephone conversation on Saturday evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed the latest regional developments in the wake of the US military aggression against Iran, Washington's repeated breaches of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, and Iran's response to those hostile actions.

Araqchi described the relations between Iran and Iraq as deeply rooted, strategic, and founded on profound historical, cultural, religious, and shared national interests.

He also stressed that the valuable ties between the two neighboring countries should not be affected by certain personal and unofficial remarks.

The Iranian foreign minister reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to mutual respect, good neighborly relations, and the further expansion of ties with the Iraqi government and people.

The two foreign ministers also reviewed the dimensions of the ongoing regional developments and their implications for regional security and stability.

They underscored the importance of maintaining bilateral consultations and coordination to prevent further escalation of tensions and safeguard regional peace and security.