IRGC pounds US jets, refueling aircraft, HIMARS launchers

TABNAK, Jul. 17 - The IRGC pounded US fighter jets and refueling aircraft in Jordan, as well as American forces and a HIMARS launcher in Kuwait.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted US fighter jets and refueling aircraft in Jordan, as well as American forces and a HIMARS launcher in Kuwait, inflicting significant casualties and damage.

On Friday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department released a statement announcing that operations had commenced during the fourteenth and fifteenth waves of “Operation Nasr-2”.

The IRGC said that its forces carried out the 14th wave of Operation Nasr-2, targeting US fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft stationed in Jordan in two separate strikes using several ballistic missiles and multiple drones.

It added that the operation destroyed several US refueling aircraft and fighter jets, while causing serious damage to a larger number of other aircraft.

In a separate announcement on the same day, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department stated that Iranian forces conducted the 15th wave of Operation Nasr-2, targeting a HIMARS launcher and missiles in Kuwait, successfully striking several bases housing American forces and American-Israeli mercenary counter-revolutionaries in a swift drone and missile attack.

The 15th wave of Operation Nasr-2 resulted in the deaths of numerous counter-revolutionaries and American special forces, it further noted.

The US and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance, successful retaliatory attacks, and powerful grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 17, Tehran and Washington signed the Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding (MoU), which calls for a permanent end to hostilities across all fronts and includes a commitment from both sides to hold further talks on a final agreement in the next 60 days.

However, Washington violated several provisions of the understanding, resulting in Iran’s firm response.