Iran's Army, IRGC destroy key US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan

TABNAK, Jul. 15 - During a fresh round of retaliatory attacks, Iranian Army and IRGC destroyed different the US key military assets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) destroyed key US military assets in Kuwait, including a satellite communications center, missile and air defense radar systems, a Patriot air defense complex, logistics facilities and HIMARS missile launchers in a retaliatory strike.

The IRGC released a statement on Wednesday morning addressed to the people of Kuwait, saying many of the US military operations against Iran over the past four months had been launched from American bases on Kuwaiti soil.

The statement said the latest US attacks, carried out on Tuesday night, targeted several locations in southern Iran. It noted that the strikes included the bombing of a wheat storage facility used to purchase grain from farmers in Hoveyzeh in Iran’s southern province of Khuzestan, and a bottled water factory in Dehloran in Iran’s western province of Ilam.

According to the IRGC, its Ground Force and Aerospace Force responded during the sixth wave of Operation Nasr-2 by launching missile and drone strikes against US military facilities in Kuwait.

The statement said the operation targeted and destroyed a US satellite communications center, missile and air defense radar installations, a Patriot air defense complex, logistics facilities at a US military base, and HIMARS missile launchers.

Addressing the Kuwaiti people, the IRGC stressed that it holds no hostility toward Kuwait and instead expresses respect and affection for the Arab country's people, describing the operation as a response solely to American crimes.

The statement urged Kuwaitis to expel US forces from their country, arguing that Kuwaiti territory should not remain under the presence of forces committing crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza and carrying out attacks against Iran.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also said its Aerospace Force destroyed hangars housing US F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter jets and eliminated a number of MQ-9 strategic drones at the US’ Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan during a new wave of Operation Nasr-2.

The Iranian Army also said it carried out a fresh wave of retaliatory drone strikes against the US Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan, targeting areas housing F/A-18 fighter jets and large military equipment hangars.

Continuing its retaliatory operation against the US, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) pounded the US Fifth Fleet’s command and control center in Bahrain early on Wednesday.

The fifth wave of Operation Nasr 2 (Victory 2) was launched at dawn by the IRGC Navy, hitting “the NSI Management Center, the Command and Control Center, major warehouses containing military parts and equipment, and fuel depots belonging to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the IRGC said in a statement.