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Araghchi says Iranians will defend every inch of their land until very last breath

TABNAK, Jul. 18 - Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, reacting to the martyrdom of three civilians in Bandar Khamir, underlines that Iran will firmly defend its entire territory.
News ID: 7584
Publish Date: 18 July 2026
Araghchi says Iranians will defend every inch of their land until very last breath

In a post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi said, “Three villagers were martyred while crossing the Bandar Khamir bridge.”

He noted, “They were absolutely innocent, and we will never allow their blood to be in vain.”

“Iran is our homeland — from north to south and from east to west, and we will defend every inch of our land until our very last breath.”

Iran’s Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education announces that 38 people have been martyred and over 400 others have been injured in recent acts of aggression by the United States against the Islamic Republic.

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Abbas Araghchi iran US-Israeli aggression on Iran Iran-US
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