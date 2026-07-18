US hit civilian infrastructures in south of Iran

TABNAK, Jul. 18 - Early Saturday, US targeted civilian infrastructures in south of Iran including bridges, tunnels, electricity lines and a desalination plant, cutting water to villages and leaving several dead.

Electricity infrastructure and drinking-water pumps serving the village of Bounji, west of Jask, were struck, causing water outages across much of the western part of the county. The desalination unit was hit by the missiles of the terrorist American army.

The attack mirrored previous U.S. strikes that had targeted water supply on Qeshm island and in Sirik, which are considered war crimes under international law.

In separate strikes that began Friday evening, four transport routes in Hormozgan province were damaged: the Shahid Mirzaei tunnel in both directions, the Shur River bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Sirjan highway, and two bridges on the Minab–Roudan road. Several people were killed or wounded in those strikes, and civilian vehicles were set on fire.

Road crews, rescue teams and government personnel deployed to the affected sites to assess damage, secure the areas and open alternative routes. Residents were urged to avoid non-essential travel on the damaged roads.