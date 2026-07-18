home » international
73Hits
=

US hit civilian infrastructures in south of Iran

TABNAK, Jul. 18 - Early Saturday, US targeted civilian infrastructures in south of Iran including bridges, tunnels, electricity lines and a desalination plant, cutting water to villages and leaving several dead.
News ID: 7585
Publish Date: 18 July 2026
US hit civilian infrastructures in south of Iran

Electricity infrastructure and drinking-water pumps serving the village of Bounji, west of Jask, were struck, causing water outages across much of the western part of the county. The desalination unit was hit by the missiles of the terrorist American army.

The attack mirrored previous U.S. strikes that had targeted water supply on Qeshm island and in Sirik, which are considered war crimes under international law.

In separate strikes that began Friday evening, four transport routes in Hormozgan province were damaged: the Shahid Mirzaei tunnel in both directions, the Shur River bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Sirjan highway, and two bridges on the Minab–Roudan road. Several people were killed or wounded in those strikes, and civilian vehicles were set on fire.

Road crews, rescue teams and government personnel deployed to the affected sites to assess damage, secure the areas and open alternative routes. Residents were urged to avoid non-essential travel on the damaged roads.

Tags
US attack on Iran Southern Iran civilian infrastructures war crime iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
US hit civilian infrastructures in south of Iran
Araghchi says Iranians will defend every inch of their land until very last breath
IRGC warns Arab states hosting US forces of corresponding response
IRGC pounds US jets, refueling aircraft, HIMARS launchers
IRGC targets US command center in Syria
Iran's Army, IRGC destroy key US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan
Iran denounces US for using UNSC to spread disinformation
Over 40 million people take part in martyred Leader's funeral ceremonies
Iran's IRGC issues statement addressing people of Jordan
Iran is, to remain guardian of Hormuz Strait
Parliament convenes first meeting after 4 months to amend internal rules, introduce new bill on Hormuz Strait
US military facilities targeted all over the region by Iran missiles, drones
Reconstruction of Mobarakeh Steel’s Steelmaking section roof restoring to its own strength
Strait of Hormuz fully closed even Omani corridor despite Trump claim
Pezeshkian says Iran, Russia strategic partners, reliable friends