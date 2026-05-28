home » international
73Hits
=

Iran’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally

TABNAK, May 28 - Deputy Secretary of Iran’s SNSC emphasized that Iran’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally.
News ID: 7448
Publish Date: 28 May 2026
Iran’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally

Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri has emphasized that the country’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally.

“We are seeking the release of all Iranian assets frozen by the United States, and this is the legal right of the Iranian nation,” Ali Baqeri said in an interview with Russia’s RIANOVOSTI news agency.

“Iran’s assets must be returned to Iran in full and unconditionally,” he emphasized.

His remarks come as the exchange of messages between Iran and the US continues over a possible memorandum of understanding continues but disagreements remain over some clauses and phrases in the text.

Following a visit by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the accompanying delegation to Qatar for discussions on the MoU and an end to the US-Israeli aggression, there has been progress on the issue of the release of $12 billion of Iran’s frozen assets. However, some details of this issue are not yet final.

Ali Bagheri, who has travelled to the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday to take part in 14th International Security Forum, said on Wednesday while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the forum that enriched uranium stockpiles are not on agenda of the nuclear talks. "This ishue is not on agemda of talks."

There have been no direct negotiations between Iran and the US since the Islamabad talks, and the process of exchanging messages and drafting a possible memorandum of understanding has been pursued through a mediator.

Tags
Ali Bagheri iran Iran-US frozen assets Iran-US agreement
Back To Top
Your Comment
Source described details of US aggression on Bandar Abbas
Iran’s frozen assets must be released unconditionally
Iran targets US air base in a retaliatory act
political, economic challenges gave Trump strong incentive to end war
25 vessels pass Hormuz after coordination with IRGC Navy
Iran ready for war, databank of targets updated
US to receive tough response for violating truce: IRGC
Trump ready for significant concessions to open Strait of Hormuz
Leader releases message on Hajj
Iran not planning to charge tolls in Strait of Hormuz
US obstruction keeps impeding an MoU with Iran
Iran ready to assure world on nuclear arms
Iran warns of 'devastating' response 'beyond region' to any new aggression
Differences between Iran, US remain over two clauses of possible MoU
Hormuz Strait pre-war status not to return