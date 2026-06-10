Iran FM reacts to US attack on Iran

TABNAK, Jun. 10 -The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned US military attacks on Iran’s southern regions, declaring the strikes a blatant violation of international law and warning that Tehran will continue to exercise its right to self-defense against the sources of any future attacks.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry denounced recent US military actions against the country, decrying Washington for violating the UN Charter and escalating tensions through unlawful and aggressive conduct.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the US regime, under the pretext of the crash of one Apache helicopter belonging to the terrorist army of that country over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, carried out savage attacks against areas in the south of the country (Iran). These attacks constitute a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4, and the fundamental rule prohibiting the use of force in international relations, and through these aggressive actions, the ruling establishment of the United States once again demonstrated its criminal and warmongering nature,” the statement added.

“In response to the US military aggression against Iran and the clear violation of our country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the powerful Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising the inherent right of legitimate self-defense, delivered severe strikes against US bases and assets in the region that served as the origin of these acts of aggression,” the ministry stated.

“While strongly condemning the US crime of military aggression against Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again recalls the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region, especially the countries located along the southern coast of the Persian Gulf, to prevent any use by the terrorist US military and the Zionist regime of their territory and facilities for planning, organizing, executing, and supporting aggressive actions against Iran, and warns that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate in exercising its inherent right of self-defense, including through targeting the origin of the attacks as well as the bases and logistical facilities used for carrying out and supporting aggressive operations against Iran,” it added.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran also once again emphasizes the responsibility of the United Nations, particularly the Security Council of this organization and the Secretary-General, to safeguard international peace and security and to hold the aggressor parties accountable,” the statement said.

