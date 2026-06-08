Iran ready for long-term war with US, Israel

TABNAK, Jun. 08 - A military source says that Iran is prepared for a long-term war with the Zionist regime and for striking US interests.

A military source says that Iran is prepared for a long-term war with the Zionist regime and for striking US interests, adding that sufficient and necessary arrangements have been fully made for this matter.

The source emphasized that if Israelis and Americans think they can, through “controlled escalation,” make Iran and the Axis of Resistance predictable in the face of their crimes or limit the nature of Iran’s response, they are committing a “stupid mistake.”

The military source noted that Iran will raise the level of tension and the scale of punishment for the Israelis to such an extent that they will regret continuing their crimes. He said the coming days will show that Israeli and American calculations are consistently wrong, Tasnim reported.

Iran has always demonstrated it does not abandon its friends in the Axis of Resistance, the source stated, adding, “The Americans must also understand that they cannot evade responsibility for the crimes of their rabid dog, Israel.”

“Americans will pay the price for this, and narratives portraying the separation of the Israeli front from the US are merely propaganda and deceptive, as Iran will not allow the US to stage such a performance,” the source underlined.

The remarks came amid escalating regional tensions following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and continued violations of the April 8 ceasefire agreement. In response, Iran launched a series of missile strikes against Israeli military targets.

Late Sunday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced it had targeted the Ramat David airbase with ballistic missiles, describing it as the origin of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, including attacks that caused civilian casualties and displacement in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

On Monday morning, the IRGC launched ‘Operation Nasr (Victory)’ against the Israeli regime’s Tel Nof and Nevatim airbases in the occupied territories, saying the operation was carried out in response to Israeli missile strikes on radar sites inside Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also described the strikes as legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, reiterating that Tehran’s actions followed repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire and ongoing aggression against Lebanon. It warned that any further Israeli attacks on Lebanon or Iranian interests would be met with a broader and more forceful response.

