Iran top security official vows 'hell' for enemies

TABNAK, Jun. 09 - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that any renewed aggression by the “Zionist-American coalition” would turn the region into “hell” for its perpetrators, emphasizing that decades of resistance have reshaped global security dynamics.

In a statement on Monday, Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr said that “47 years and 100 days of resistance,” spanning battlefields, cities, politics, and diplomacy, has transformed the global security order.

He suggested that any “credible threat” should not be sought outside Washington and Tel Aviv.

Zolqadr further warned that if the “Zionist-American evil coalition” were to “once again make a mistake,” the region would become “hell” for it.

He concluded his statement by paying tribute, saying, “Peace be upon the martyrs of the Dahiyeh.”

His remarks came amid heightened regional tensions following Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs and continued violations of the April 8 ceasefire agreement, developments that triggered a series of Iranian retaliatory actions against Israeli military targets.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced that it had targeted the Ramat David airbase with ballistic missiles, describing it as a source of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, including attacks that caused civilian casualties and displacement in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut and southern Lebanon.

On Monday morning, the IRGC carried out ‘Operation Nasr (Victory),’ striking the Tel Nof and Nevatim airbases in the occupied territories, in response to Israeli missile attacks on radar installations inside Iran.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the operations constituted legitimate self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, stressing that the actions followed repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire and ongoing aggression against Lebanon. It warned that any further Israeli attacks on Lebanon or Iranian interests would be met with a broader and more forceful response.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters announced the cessation of military operations against the Israeli regime on Monday afternoon, while warning that the halt should not be interpreted as restraint in the face of future aggression.

The headquarters stated that Iranian Armed Forces had delivered a “painful response” to Israeli actions in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s Dahiyeh area, describing it as support for the Lebanese people. It added that the suspension of operations should be understood as conditional, stressing that any further aggression would trigger “much more severe and crushing measures” than before.