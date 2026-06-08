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Iran launches fresh strikes on Israeli regime

TABNAK, Jun. 08 - Iranian Armed Forces launched another barrage of missiles on Israeli targets in occupied Palestine on Monday morning in response to the Israeli regime's repeated violation of the ceasefire.
News ID: 7478
Publish Date: 08 June 2026
Iran launches fresh strikes on Israeli regime

Iran launched a new wave of missiles toward southern and central occupied Palestine, following an exchange of strikes between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

The latest developments come after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in a statement on Sunday night that it had targeted the Ramat David Airbase, which it described as the source of attacks against Beirut’s southern suburbs, using ballistic missiles launched by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

According to the statement, the strike was carried out in response to large-scale Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, including the displacement and killing of civilians in Tyre, Nabatieh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, and other areas.

Following that operation, the Israeli regime carried out strikes against targets inside Iran.

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