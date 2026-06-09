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Iran not to let US or Europe interfere in Strait of Hormuz affairs

TABNAK, Jun. 09 - Iran will not allow the United States or European countries to manage or interfere in the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezaei says.
News ID: 7485
Publish Date: 09 June 2026
Iran not to let US or Europe interfere in Strait of Hormuz affairs

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to the commander-in-chief, told Russia's Sputnik news agency that the Strait of Hormuz concerns only Iran and Oman and that no third party has the right to intervene in the management of the passage.

"We will not allow America or European countries to take over the management of this strategic route," Rezaei was quoted as saying. 

He said about 30 ships transit the strait daily and that Iran is ready to accommodate even greater maritime traffic capacity. Rezaei also noted that the United States has been blocking the movement of some vessels that were scheduled to travel along pre-determined sea routes.

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