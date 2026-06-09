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Iran disrupts equation of ceasefire on paper and repeated violations in field

TABNAK, Jun. 09 - Bagher Ghalibaf says that Iran has “disrupted the equation of a ceasefire on paper and its repeated violations in the field."
News ID: 7483
Publish Date: 09 June 2026
Iran disrupts equation of ceasefire on paper and repeated violations in field

 Iran’s Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf says that Iran has “disrupted the equation of a ceasefire on paper and its repeated violations in the field”, declaring that Iran's response in form of missile strikes will continue.

In a post on his X account on Monday afternoon, Speaker Ghalibaf said that the equation of a ceasefire on paper and its repeated violations in the field was distrupted by Iran's strikes on Zionist regime. 

“As long as you lack the genuine will to build trust, Iran’s response will be exactly this,” he added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States that took effect on April 8 was conditional on a truce on all fronts, including Lebanon. 

However, with a US greenlight and the silence of international organizations, Israel has continued its "malicious actions" against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, committing war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, Iranian officials say.

In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday night launched a series of missile strikes against targets in occupied territories, including Israel's Ramat David Air Base.

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Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ceasefire violation ceasefire in Lebanon US and Israel aggression iran
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