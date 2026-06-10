Iran military targets US bases in PG region, Jordan with missiles, drones

TABNAK, Jun. 10 - In response to the US terrorist army's several attacks on southern regions of Iran under the pretext of the downing of their helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's IRGC and Army strike US bases in the region.

The IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announces that the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have attacked US bases in the region.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters stated that in response to the aggression of the terrorist US military in the south of the country under the false pretext of the crash of its helicopter, some US bases in the region have come under a powerful assault by the brave Army of the Islamic Republic and the IRGC.

The criminal US military should know that if aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran is repeated, even more severe and widespread attacks will be carried out against the designated target bank in the region, it added.

The IRGC’s Public Relations Department announced in a statement this morning that four important targets, including an F35 fighter jet hangars and the command and control center of the child-killing US army in Al-Azraq, Jordan, were targeted in the missile strike.

IRGC says its naval forces have launched a drone attack on the Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet early Wednesday in response to US strikes on several locations in southern Iran.

A few hours earlier, the US terrorist army carried out several attacks on southern regions of Iran, including Qeshm, Jask, Sirik, and Bandar Abbas, under the pretext of the downing of their helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said: “Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.”

“To reduce risk, the best solution is for them to leave,” he warned.

“We prefer the language of diplomacy but speak other languages too,” he stated.