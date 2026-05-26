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US to receive tough response for violating truce: IRGC

TABNAK, May 26 - IRGC announced its air defense units have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Persian Gulf.
News ID: 7443
Publish Date: 26 May 2026
US to receive tough response for violating truce: IRGC

 The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced its air defense units have shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Persian Gulf, warning any violation of the ceasefire by US aggressor would be met with severe response.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IRGC Public Relations Department said the US “terrorist army”, continuing interventionist adventurism in the region and aggressive behavior, entered Iran’s airspace in the Persian Gulf region.

According to the statement, following precise intelligence monitoring, the IRGC air defense units identified and downed an MQ-9 drone while defending the country’s territorial airspace.

The statement further said that IRGC forces also fired at an RQ-4 drone and an intruding F-35 fighter jet, forcing them to flee and leave Iran’s territorial airspace.

The IRGC warned against any ceasefire violation by the “aggressor US military,” stressing that it considers reciprocal retaliation its legitimate and definite right.

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IRGC US-Israeli aggression on Iran ceasefire
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