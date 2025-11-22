home » international
Iran approves $485M in foreign investment projects

TABNAK, Nov. 22 - Iran’s Foreign Investment Board approved 67 applications worth $485 million during its ninth meeting of the year, signaling renewed interest from international investors across multiple sectors.
News ID: 6959
Publish Date: 22 November 2025
The recent approvals underscore Iran's efforts to attract foreign capital despite ongoing sanctions and regional uncertainty. By diversifying investments across various sectors and engaging with partners from Asia, Europe, and  West Asia, Tehran aims to strengthen economic resilience and expand international partnerships.

The meeting, chaired by Mehdi Heidari, acting head of the Organization for Investment, Economic & Technical Assistance of Iran, took place in Tabriz.

Out of 73 proposals reviewed, 67 were approved, covering a broad range of industries including manufacturing, refinery construction, renewable energy, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and services, Iran Press reported.

Board members visited successful foreign investment projects in East Azerbaijan Province and met directly with investors. They committed to addressing raised challenges and providing solutions to facilitate smoother operations.

