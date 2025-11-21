Iran open to ‘fair, balanced’ nuclear deal: Iran FM

TABNAK, Nov. 21 - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqhi said Tehran supports a “fair and balanced” nuclear agreement and is more prepared than ever to deter Israeli aggression, according to an interview with The Economist.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhi said Iran backs a nuclear deal that is “fair and balanced,” not one that dictates US demands.

He told The Economist that the current US administration attempts to impose its own terms, which Tehran rejects.

Araqhi said Iran is now “even more prepared than [in] the previous war” to deter any Israeli attack.

He said Iran’s missile capabilities have grown in both quantity and quality since the 12-day war earlier this year.

He added that lessons learned from that war strengthened Iran’s defensive posture. “The best way to prevent a war is to be prepared for it. And we are fully prepared,” he said.

Araqhi said Russia provided strong support during the 12-day war and that cooperation has expanded since. He described ties with Moscow as a developing “strategic partnership.”

On the nuclear file, Araqhi said Iran will not accept US attempts to dictate terms and will not negotiate away uranium enrichment.

“Zero enrichment is impossible,” he said. “But zero [nuclear] weapons is possible.”

He said enrichment “has now stopped” due to recent US attacks. He reiterated that Iran remains open to diplomacy if terms are balanced.

“We don’t have a single good experience with negotiating with the United States,” he said. “We are ready for negotiation, but not for dictation.”

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed in 2015, placing limits on Iran’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Under the deal, Iran capped enrichment at 3.67 percent, reduced centrifuges, and allowed IAEA inspections in exchange for easing major sanctions. The United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 under President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions.

Iran urged European signatories to uphold their commitments, but European states did not do so under US pressure.

Tehran then gradually reduced its compliance under the deal and increased enrichment in response.

The Biden administration did not restore the agreement, and sanctions remained in place, further deteriorating the agreement.