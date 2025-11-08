Despite political pressures Iran, Russia to boost partnership

TABNAK, Nov. 08 - Russian official reaffirmed that Moscow's relationship with Tehran is long-term and will continue to grow “regardless of political circumstances.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reaffirmed that Moscow's relationship with Tehran is long-term and will continue to grow “regardless of political circumstances,” emphasizing the two nations’ increasingly close strategic partnership amid Western sanctions and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The statement underscores the growing alignment between Iran and Russia as both nations face economic and political pressure from the United States and its allies. The relationship, officials say, is founded on mutual respect, shared strategic goals, and opposition to Western unilateralism.

Novak made these comments during a meeting in Moscow with Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia.

He described the bilateral energy cooperation as “strategic and multi-dimensional,” encompassing oil, gas, and nuclear development.

Novak emphasized that Iran and Russia coordinate closely in major international forums such as OPEC, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and BRICS.

Alexander Novak:

“Relations between Russia and Iran are developing steadily, regardless of political fluctuations. Our partnership is long-term and strategic.”

“Energy cooperation is expanding on multiple fronts, reflecting the trust and shared vision of our two nations.”

Both sides noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, signed by Presidents Masoud Pezeshkian and Vladimir Putin in January 2025, officially entered into force in October 2025.

"This document establishes the foundation for 20 years of strategic cooperation, covering defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, agriculture, culture, and science,” according to a statement from the Russian government.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said earlier that the treaty sends “a clear message to the world that Iran and Russia are committed to a lasting partnership” and that “temporary political issues will not affect this relationship.”

The treaty was approved by both nations' parliaments and signed into law by the two presidents, giving it full legal force.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov recently reiterated Moscow’s firm opposition to Western “bullying and coercion” over Iran’s nuclear program, adding that “Russia stands shoulder to shoulder with Iran.”

The Iran-Russia partnership now extends across energy infrastructure, trade corridors, defense coordination, and technological exchange.