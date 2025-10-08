Caspian Sea littoral states naval commanders sign coop. document

TABNAK, Oct. 08 - Naval commanders of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan signed the Caspian Sea Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement, rejecting any foreign interference in the Caspian Sea affairs.

At the conclusion of the meeting of naval commanders of the Caspian Sea littoral states, the Caspian Sea Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Agreement was signed by the naval commanders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agreement reflects the shared will of the high-ranking authorities of the Caspian littoral states to strengthen all-round cooperation—particularly in ensuring lasting security across the Caspian basin.

According to the provisions of the document, no foreign country or extra-regional power will be permitted to interfere in the internal affairs of the Caspian Sea, IRNA reported.

The naval commanders emphasized that the Caspian Sea belongs exclusively to its five littoral nations and that all security and related issues must be decided solely by these countries.