Iran not to tolerate any foreign interference or false claims

TABNAK, Oct. 08 - Ghalibaf said Iran strongly condemns the meddlesome and baseless claims made in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the PGCC and the European Union.
News ID: 6812
Publish Date: 08 October 2025

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly condemned a joint statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union regarding Iran’s sovereignty over three Persian Gulf islands, warning that Tehran will not tolerate any foreign interference or false claims.

Addressing an open session of the Parliament on Wednesday, Ghalibaf said, “We strongly condemn the meddlesome and baseless claims made in the joint statement of the foreign ministers of the GCC and the European Union, including the repetition of the absurd allegation concerning the eternally Iranian islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.”

He maintained that Iran’s territorial integrity “has been sealed and safeguarded by the blood of hundreds of thousands of this nation’s brave youth,” adding that the Iranian people “will not show the slightest leniency toward any delusional party” regarding the country’s sovereignty.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf EU PGCC statement trio islands iran
Iran not to tolerate any foreign interference or false claims
