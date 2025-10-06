home » international
Iran objects to UK court ruling on Crescent file

TABNAK, Oct. 06 - Iran formally objected to a UK court ruling permitting the seizure of its London-based oil company building for the benefit of the Emirati Crescent group.
Publish Date: 06 October 2025

Iran has objected to a recent decision by the UK Court of Appeal concerning the transfer and potential enforcement of a confiscation order targeting a property owned by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) in London, IRNA reported. 

The ruling favors the Emirati firm Crescent Petroleum, according to an informed source.

Speaking to an IRNA correspondent in London on Monday, the source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Iran lodged its objection to the ruling on October 3, 2025.

The UK court is expected to decide in the coming days whether to accept or reject Iran’s objection.

Should the appeal be denied, Iran’s legal team may escalate the matter to the UK Supreme Court. However, the source noted that such proceedings are typically lengthy and could extend up to two years.

The Court of Appeal recently upheld a prior decision by the London court of first instance, authorizing the enforcement of an order to seize the NIOC-owned building.

The dispute, known as the Crescent file, stems from a 2001 gas contract between the National Iranian Oil Company and Crescent Petroleum. Following the failure to implement the agreement, the matter was referred to international arbitration, which ultimately ruled in favor of the Emirati company.

