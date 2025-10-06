Iran urges stronger OIC role in facing common challenges

TABNAK, Oct. 06 - Araghchi pointed to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the Israeli warmongering against countries in the region as issues requiring collective action.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play a stronger role in addressing regional crises, particularly the war in Gaza.

In a Monday meeting with Mohammad Hassan Sheikholeslami, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador and permanent representative to the OIC, Araghchi stressed the importance of reinforcing cooperation among Muslim nations to safeguard the interests of the Islamic world and counter common challenges.

Sheikholeslami presented his plans for making use of the OIC’s capacity to enhance solidarity among member states before departing for his posting.

He previously served as deputy foreign minister, head of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and president of the Foreign Ministry’s School of International Relations.