home » international
115Hits
=

Iran discovers new major gas, oil reserves

TABNAK, Oct. 06 - Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has announced the discovery of new gas and oil reserves in the Pazan field in the south of Fars Province
News ID: 6805
Publish Date: 06 October 2025

Iran discovers new major gas, oil reserves

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has announced the discovery of new gas and oil reserves in the Pazan field in the south of Fars Province, saying this find could help offset the country’s future energy imbalances.

Paknejad announced on Monday that the discovery would add an estimated 10 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of Iran's gas reserves.

He added that the exploration efforts in the Pazan field, located in southern Fars Province and extending toward northern Bushehr, have led to this significant discovery.

The Pazan field is situated approximately 21 kilometers from the city of Jam in Bushehr Province, he said, adding that these exploratory operations have increased Iran’s total in-place gas reserves by 10 trillion cubic feet.

Paknejad said that after an eight-year break in exploration activities at the site, drilling of the second exploratory well has recently been completed, marking a significant achievement.

He further noted that the development contract for the Pazan oil and gas field has been awarded, and operations are expected to start soon. Production from the field is projected to begin within 40 months, he added.

Tags
Iran's gas Iranian oil iran oil reserves
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran's industrial goods exports to Russia rises
Iran objects to UK court ruling on Crescent file
Iran urges stronger OIC role in facing common challenges
Iran discovers new major gas, oil reserves
Possible threats by aliens to receive more rigid response
Iranian FM says recent agreement with IAEA no longer valid
Military, economic, political coordination can contain Israeli threats: Expert
65 Countries to Participate in 2025 Tech Olympics in Iran
Kremlin says E3 anti-Iran move 'big mistake'
Iran executes 6 Israeli-linked terrorists
Iran, Russia denounce E3 efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Turkey, Iran ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism, creating regional security
Era of costless threats by enemies over: IRGC
Iran, Turkey to discuss military cooperation
Iran urges Immediate sanctions on Israel due to genocide in Gaza