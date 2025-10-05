home » international
83Hits
=

Possible threats by aliens to receive more rigid response

TABNAK, Oct. 05 - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to give resolute and rigid response to the enemies.
News ID: 6804
Publish Date: 05 October 2025
Possible threats by aliens to receive more rigid response

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to give resolute and rigid response to the enemies.

Major General Pakpour made the remarks during an inspection visit to the IRGC naval units deployed to the Persian Gulf bases in the south of Iran.

During the inspection visit, Major General Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, assessed the combat preparedness level of the operational units stationed at the Persian Gulf Islands as high.

Addressing the naval units in the area, Major General Pakpour said that "Just as the armed forces brought the Zionist regime and the United States to their knees in the 12-day imposed war, if any movement is made by the enemies in the sea and islands, the IRGC Navy will respond with all might."

He also lauded the forces' high morale and great faith in Islamic values as a major factor in the strength of the Iranian troops which scares the enemy most, according to IRNA.

Tags
Mohammad Pakpour Israeli threats Crushing response iran
Back To Top
Your Comment
Possible threats by aliens to receive more rigid response
Iranian FM says recent agreement with IAEA no longer valid
Military, economic, political coordination can contain Israeli threats: Expert
65 Countries to Participate in 2025 Tech Olympics in Iran
Kremlin says E3 anti-Iran move 'big mistake'
Iran executes 6 Israeli-linked terrorists
Iran, Russia denounce E3 efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran
Turkey, Iran ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism, creating regional security
Era of costless threats by enemies over: IRGC
Iran, Turkey to discuss military cooperation
Iran urges Immediate sanctions on Israel due to genocide in Gaza
Iran, Turkey to open new border crossing
Iranian official says Witkoff rejected Iran's call for talks in New York
Iran's Spider's Hideout discloses confidential Israeli data
After intensive efforts in New York Araghchi says talks with US futile as Leader said