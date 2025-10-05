Possible threats by aliens to receive more rigid response

TABNAK, Oct. 05 - Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour underlined that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to give resolute and rigid response to the enemies.

Major General Pakpour made the remarks during an inspection visit to the IRGC naval units deployed to the Persian Gulf bases in the south of Iran.

During the inspection visit, Major General Pakpour, Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, assessed the combat preparedness level of the operational units stationed at the Persian Gulf Islands as high.

Addressing the naval units in the area, Major General Pakpour said that "Just as the armed forces brought the Zionist regime and the United States to their knees in the 12-day imposed war, if any movement is made by the enemies in the sea and islands, the IRGC Navy will respond with all might."

He also lauded the forces' high morale and great faith in Islamic values as a major factor in the strength of the Iranian troops which scares the enemy most, according to IRNA.