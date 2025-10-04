Military, economic, political coordination can contain Israeli threats: Expert

TABNAK, Oct. 04 - Former Iranian ambassador to Lebanon says that only practical measures, military, economic, and political coordination can contain the threats of the Zionist regime.

In an interview with TABNAK, the former Iranian ambassador to Lebanon and Jordan emphasized that the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Qatar showed that statements are not enough only practical measures and military, economic, and political coordination can contain the threats of the Zionist regime.

Ahmad Dastmalchian noted that the recent Israeli attack on Qatar showed that political statements without practical support only lead to more Israeli audacity and that the only way to deter Israel is through practical unity among Islamic countries.

Dastmalchian also said that cutting off political and economic relations with the Israeli regime, halting oil and energy exports to the regime, and forming joint defense cooperation can contribute to the real security of the region.