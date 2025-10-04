65 Countries to Participate in 2025 Tech Olympics in Iran

TABNAK, Oct. 04 - The second edition of the Tech Olympics, set to run from October 27 to 30 at the Iran International Innovation Zone, has already attracted and registered participants from 65 countries, according to Mehdi Saffaari-Nia, head of Pardis Technology Park.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Mehdi Saffaari-Nia emphasized that the event focuses on individuals—particularly students and young talents—who will take part in competitive challenges designed to help them identify their strengths and improve their weaknesses.

“This is a dynamic and competitive environment that attracts young people,” he said, noting that it helps them measure their abilities against others, gain visibility, and better prepare for the job market—whether through entrepreneurship or by joining university-affiliated companies, according to Iran Press.

Highlighting the event’s growing international reach, Safari-Nia noted that while the first edition was held at the national level last year, this year’s competition has already drawn over 1,000 international participants—far exceeding expectations. “Through strong planning, we’ve taken a major step toward internationalization in just our second year,” he said.

The competition features fields such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, combat robotics, and cybersecurity—fields that deeply resonate with younger generations.

The 2025 Tech Olympics will challenge participants to solve real-world problems faced by organizations and companies, Safari-Nia added.