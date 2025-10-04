Kremlin says E3 anti-Iran move 'big mistake'

TABNAK, Oct. 04 - As a new strategic treaty takes effect, Russia pledges to use its UN powers to block Western sanctions against its partner, Iran.

The Kremlin has described the actions of the three European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, concerning Iran as a “big mistake,” reaffirming its strong opposition to the Western effort to reimpose expired United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on Tehran.

“The actions of the European Troika (Britain, France, and Germany) in the UNSC are a big mistake on their part,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked by IRNA correspondent to comment on the Move by the three European countries.

Russia, which holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC for October, has consistently argued that the European move to trigger the “snapback” mechanism is legally void. Moscow contends the process violated the established procedures in UNSC Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear deal. Russian officials have declared they will not recognize the reinstatement of sanctions.

The IRNA reporter followed up by asking if Russia, following the implementation of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Iran, would use its powers as a permanent UNSC member to block illegal actions by the West against Iran.

Peskov, in a concise reply, indicated that Russia was already doing so. “Indeed, even before this, Russia has used all its capabilities in international organizations to support Iran as our partner,” he said.