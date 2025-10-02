Turkey, Iran ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism, creating regional security

Turkish minister Güler received his Iranian counterpart, who came to Ankara as part of an official visit, with a military ceremony at Turkey's Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday night.

Following the welcoming ceremony, both ministers chaired the inter-delegation meeting.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh referred to recent developments in the region, saying that, the Zionist regime has targeted Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria, even Qatar numerous times. All of these issues are a sign of the expansionist and crisis-making ambitions by this child-killing regime, which has made itself among the most hated regimes to the world's people with its successive attacks on regional countries and the killing of innocents. Today, all countries in the region agree on the condemnation and necessity of countering the crimes of this ill-fated regime."

Emphasizing the role of strengthening military cooperation in increasing the level of relations between the two countries, he invited the Turkish Defense Minister to visit Tehran and follow up on the agreements reached between the two neighbors.

The Iranian minister also described Iran and Turkey as influential in various regional, international and Islamic world issues, adding that improving relations between the two countries would also lead to improved relations in the field of defense.

Brigadier General Nasirzade, who stated that he came to Ankara at the invitation of his Turkish counterprt said, "The Ankara visit will also contribute to ensuring stability and security on our shared border with Turkey, which is over 500 kilometers long. There is a need to strengthen the defense and military relations between our two countries, and this visit is undertaken to this end."

According to Mehr, the Turkish Defense Minister, for his part, referred to the importance of the visit of Iran's defense minister to Ankara, considering the issue a clear sign of the close ties between the two countries in various fields. Referring to the presence of terrorist groups in the region, which are trying to create instability and insecurity at the order of some governments outside the region, General Guler announced his country's readiness for cooperation in the fight against terrorism and creating security in the region. He also emphasized that just as Iran considers Turkey's security as its own, Turkey will also make every effort to improve security, especially on the shared borders.