Era of costless threats by enemies over: IRGC

TABNAK, Oct. 02 - "The era of costless threats has passed. Any aggression will result in a regrettable response," the IRGC statement read.
Publish Date: 02 October 2025

In a statement on anniversary of True Promise II retaliatory operation against Israeli regime, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) declared that the enemy will receive dealdier response to its potential aggression.

"The True Promise II was not only a harsh punishment in response to the enemy's aggression" the IRGC said in its statement issued on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the True Promise II against the Israeli regime.

The guards also noted that the Zionist regime commits crimes amid the silence of the international community.

"The era of costless threats has passed. Any aggression will result in a regrettable response," the statement further read, Mehr reported

"Every new mistake and possible aggression from the enemy will receive a heavier, more precise, and more deadly response than the True Promise II, a response that will be able to bring the fake Zionist regime closer to a doomed failure," continued the IRGC.

