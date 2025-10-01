Iran urges Immediate sanctions on Israel due to genocide in Gaza

TABNAK, Oct. 01 - Emphasizing undeniable evidence of genocide in Gaza and condemning Western complicity in these crimes, Iran representaive in Geneva called for the immediate imposition of comprehensive sanctions against Tel Aviv.

At a Human Rights Council meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva, emphasizing undeniable evidence of genocide in Gaza and condemning Western complicity in these crimes, called for the immediate imposition of comprehensive sanctions against the Zionist regime, Iran Press reported.

Recently, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory concluded that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Iran, alongside the Axis of Resistance, has consistently supported Palestine. In the absence of concrete measures to stop the ongoing genocide, Iran's latest move could be seen as a further step towards the protection of the Palestinian people.

After the events of October 7, when Palestinians attacked the occupied territories, different people showed their hatred towards the regime of Israel. This has been expressed through boycotts of Israeli-origin products, calls to exclude from international sporting events, and deliberate walkouts or refusal to engage with speeches by Zionist leaders.

At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ali Bahraini, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva, referred to the elements of “specific intent” in the annihilation of a group of Palestinians ?. He argued that both the behavioral evidence and the statements of Israeli officials clearly demonstrate such intent, stating that this issue is legally undeniable.

Emphasizing the obligation of all governments to prevent and punish genocide and the imperative under international law to refrain from any assistance to it, Bahraini condemned the complicity of certain Western governments in these crimes and called for the immediate imposition of comprehensive sanctions against the Zionist regime.

He concluded his remarks by declaring: “We will never surrender and will continue our cry for justice in the face of this genocide.”

The Deputy High Commissioner further described Israel’s policies to be a violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, urging governments to uphold their obligations by refraining from supporting the regime’s illegal presence in the occupied territories.

In this meeting, Islamic and Latin American countries also by adopting aligned positions, condemned the Zionist regime and emphasized the need for immediate action by the international community.