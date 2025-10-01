home » international
59Hits
=

Iran, Turkey to open new border crossing

TABNAK, Oct. 01 - A joint delegation meeting between Iran and Turkey was held yesterday to determine the location of a new border crossing.
News ID: 6793
Publish Date: 01 October 2025
Iran, Turkey to open new border crossing

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey announced that a joint delegation meeting between Iran and Turkey was held yesterday to determine the location of a new border crossing at Koozeh Rash on the Iranian side and Gelincik on the Turkish side.

In an interview with ISNA, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkey, said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to open a new border gate between the two countries.

He explained that the session was attended by representatives of all agencies responsible for border affairs in both Iran and Turkey. Following inspections and assessments of the proposed location, the two sides exchanged views and reached agreements on the final site of the crossing as well as the facilities of both border terminals.

The new Koozeh Rash– Gelincik crossing will be situated between Salmas County in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province and Başkale District in Turkey’s Van Province. It will become the fourth official border gate between Iran and Turkey, following Bazargan, Razi, and Sero.

Ambassador Habibollahzadeh emphasized that the opening of a fourth border gate would not only enhance provincial and national exchanges but also significantly boost trade and transit between the two neighbors.

Tags
Turkey iran border crossing
Back To Top
Your Comment
Iran, Turkey to discuss military cooperation
Iran urges Immediate sanctions on Israel due to genocide in Gaza
Iran, Turkey to open new border crossing
Iranian official says Witkoff rejected Iran's call for talks in New York
Iran's Spider's Hideout discloses confidential Israeli data
After intensive efforts in New York Araghchi says talks with US futile as Leader said
Official says Iran oil output hits 7-year high
Leader extends condolences on demise of Grand Aytollah Sistani's wife
Bringing Iran to knee nothing just dream, illusion
UNGA may offer opportunities for compromise between Iran, E3
Iran strongly rejects PGCC, UK claim on Iranian islands
Ghalibaf says Iran not obligated to snapback mechanism, halting Uranium enrichment
Any hostile act to face firm response
Israel most despised, isolated regime in world
Israel’s actions now clearer to many nations: Larijani