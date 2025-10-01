Iran, Turkey to open new border crossing

TABNAK, Oct. 01 - A joint delegation meeting between Iran and Turkey was held yesterday to determine the location of a new border crossing.

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkey announced that a joint delegation meeting between Iran and Turkey was held yesterday to determine the location of a new border crossing at Koozeh Rash on the Iranian side and Gelincik on the Turkish side.

In an interview with ISNA, Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkey, said the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to open a new border gate between the two countries.

He explained that the session was attended by representatives of all agencies responsible for border affairs in both Iran and Turkey. Following inspections and assessments of the proposed location, the two sides exchanged views and reached agreements on the final site of the crossing as well as the facilities of both border terminals.

The new Koozeh Rash– Gelincik crossing will be situated between Salmas County in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province and Başkale District in Turkey’s Van Province. It will become the fourth official border gate between Iran and Turkey, following Bazargan, Razi, and Sero.

Ambassador Habibollahzadeh emphasized that the opening of a fourth border gate would not only enhance provincial and national exchanges but also significantly boost trade and transit between the two neighbors.