TABNAK, Sep. 30 - Iran has released a groundbreaking Spider's Hideout documentary revealing sensitive Israeli intelligence, offering an unprecedented look inside the secretive world of Mossad operations.

On Wednesday, the shroud of secrecy over Israel’s weapons and ambitions was penetrated once again, this time exposing Israeli officials and their allies who have spent decades hiding Tel Aviv’s nuclear arsenal and its escalating pursuit of destructive power.

Shockwaves rippled globally after Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, announced in a televised address the country’s latest unprecedented intelligence achievement.

Directly targeting the leaders of the Zionist regime and their fruitless attempts at deterrence and legitimacy, the revelation presented by Iran’s intelligence ministry revealed a vast collection of documents, including millions of pages that meticulously detail Israel’s nuclear weapons program.

The minister explained that the trove covers records of both past and ongoing weapons projects, initiatives to upgrade and refurbish older arms, and collaborative ventures with the US and several European countries.

It also includes comprehensive information on the administrative structures and personnel responsible for developing Tel Aviv’s nuclear capabilities. Khatib noted that the ministry had identified 189 senior Israeli nuclear and military experts, mapping out their connections and specific roles.

During the broadcast, viewers were shown staff ID cards and photos of individuals actively engaged in the weapons program, many unaware they had been captured on camera.

Remarkably, Khatib emphasized that the disclosed list is only a part of the data that Iran has obtained.