Official says Iran oil output hits 7-year high

TABNAK, Sep. 29 - Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has said that the country’s oil production volume hit a seven-year high record with the development of projects in the oilfields and round-the-clock efforts of staff of the oil industry.
News ID: 6789
Publish Date: 29 September 2025
Iran has broken its oil production record for the first time in seven years following new development measures taken by the ministry in its oilfields, the oil minister stated.

Infill drilling, workover operations on wells, and utilization of part of the capacity of Azadegan oilfield’s crude oil processing center were among the measures that played an effective role in increase of the oil production volume, the minister underlined.

“With the strategies and efforts of our colleagues in the oil fields, we managed to set a new national oil production record, something unprecedented since 2018,” he said, according to Mehr.

This achievement is the result of round-the-clock efforts by oil industry workers and careful planning in both upstream and surface facilities,” he added.

