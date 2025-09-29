home » international
TABNAK, Sep. 29 - Ayatollah Khamenei extended his condolences to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani following the passing of his wife.
Leader extends condolences on demise of Grand Aytollah Sistani's wife

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani following the passing of his wife.

“…I offer my condolences to His Eminence Ayatollah Haj Seyyed Ali Sistani (may his blessings endure) on the passing of his noble wife, and I ask God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for her,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on Monday.

In a message on Monday, Iranian President Pezeshkian also expressed his condolences to His Eminence Ayatollah Sistani, his esteemed children, the honored family, and all believers for this tragic loss.

Ayatollah Sistani is one of the most prominent Shia clerics based in the holy Iraqi city of Najaf.

