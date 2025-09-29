home » international
Bringing Iran to knee nothing just dream, illusion

TABNAK, Sep. 29 - President Pezeshkian vowed his administration would tirelessly defend Iran's dignity, blaming Western countries for hypocrisy.
Publish Date: 29 September 2025
President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that his administration will make every effort to uphold the dignity and pride of the Iranian nation, while blaming the West for hypocrisy.

"They want to impose sanctions on us because we refuse to bow before them, because we do not wish to be humiliated. The idea of bringing Iran and our people to their knees is nothing but a dream and illusion," Pezeshkian said during a ceremony on Monday. 

He emphasized that his administration is committed to doing everything possible to uphold the dignity and pride of the nation and will exert all efforts to address the challenges facing it.

The president emphasized that Western countries, particularly in Europe and America, which claim to defend human rights and democracy, should examine their actions in Gaza. He pointed out that the Zionist regime has destabilized the region for years, yet the United States, through its veto power in the Security Council, has blocked any sanctions or condemnation against it. 

