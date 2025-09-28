Iran strongly rejects PGCC, UK claim on Iranian islands

TABNAK, Sep. 28 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has firmly rejected the baseless claims made in the joint statement by the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council and Britain regarding the three Iranian islands.

In response to a joint statement from the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council ([P]GCC) and Britain regarding the three islands (Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb), Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei firmly rejected the baseless claims.

He emphasized that the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa are an inseparable part of Iran’s territory and that reiterating unfounded claims in political statements does not alter historical or legal realities.

Baghaei condemned the interventionist rhetoric in the council’s statement, asserting Iran’s indisputable sovereignty over these islands. He reaffirmed that these territories have always been and will continue to be an integral part of Iran.

According to the spokesperson, Iran will take all necessary measures to ensure security and protect its interests in these areas.

He also urged the council to cease repeating unfounded claims and to avoid enabling the destructive interventions of external parties, particularly Britain, whose regional policies contribute to instability in the Persian Gulf.

In conclusion, Baghaei called for enhanced regional cooperation to foster mutual understanding and trust among neighboring countries instead of allowing foreign actors to interfere in regional matters.