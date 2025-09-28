Ghalibaf says Iran not obligated to snapback mechanism, halting Uranium enrichment

TABNAK, Sep. 28 - Speaker of Iran’s Parliament has emphasized that both Russia and China have publicly denounced the reinstatement of anti-Iran sanctions, noting that no country is bound to comply with them.

Ghalibaf reiterated Iran’s stance against the snapback mechanism for sanctions, stating that the Islamic Republic does not consider itself obligated to suspend uranium enrichment.

The speaker highlighted that the sanctions imposed by these resolutions are less significant compared to those from the US. He also warned that any country attempting to make a move against Iran based on these illegal resolutions would face serious repercussions from Iran.

He said Israel has held back from attacking Iran not due to sanctions, but out of fear of a heavier defeat; true deterrence, he stressed, lies in strong defense and national unity.

Addressing the Iranian public, Ghalibaf called for a focus on resolving pressing economic issues and maintaining national unity against external threats.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf reflected on the lessons of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), emphasizing that national strength is crucial for safeguarding Iran’s interests.

He also paid tribute to the late resistance leader Hassan Nasrallah, recognizing his legacy in inspiring global movements for freedom, particularly regarding Palestine.

He concluded by honoring the sacrifices of firefighters and the spirit of service exemplified by those who risk their lives for others.