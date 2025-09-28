Any hostile act to face firm response

TABNAK, Sep. 28 - Iranian Army chief says the armed forces continuously monitor the enemy and will respond firmly to any hostile or wrongful action.

Addressing cadets of the Army’s officer universities, Iran’s Army Commander Major General Amir Hatami stated that the Armed Forces, and particularly the Iranian Army, have a crucial responsibility to safeguard the independence, territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

General Hatami described the armed forces’ state of readiness as permanent and highly valuable, saying they continuously monitor the enemy and will respond forcefully to any hostile or wrongful actions.

In another part of his remarks, Hatami referred to the Iranian nation’s role in the 12-day imposed war, stating that the wise and vigilant people of Iran played a crucial role.

He also added that if needed, the Iranian nation will once again step forward and fulfill their responsibilities.

Addressing senior commanders and officials of the Army, Major General Hatami said, "Iran now confront a more particular situation and more malicious enemies; you must fully exploit this opportunity and prepare these capable, ready youth to enter the field and carry out large and critical missions.”

Amir Major General Amir Hatami, Commander‑in‑Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, addressed cadets of the Army’s officer universities, saying that the Islamic Republic is rich in potential and that the country’s youth represent its greatest asset, Mehr reported

He also warned that enemies, by oppressive sanctions, aim not only to pressure the Iranian people but to destroy those capacities and sow distrust between the public and the Islamic system.