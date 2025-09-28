home » international
Israel most despised, isolated regime in world

TABNAK, Sep. 28 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described Israel as the most hated regime in the world.
Publish Date: 28 September 2025
“Today, the evil Zionist regime is the most despised and isolated regime in the world,” read a post shared on X by KHAMENEI.IR, the official account of Ayatollah Khamenei on X and other social media platforms.

The post, published on Saturday in Persian, English, and Hebrew, was accompanied by a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the 80th UN General Assembly before rows of empty chairs.

Netanyahu delivered his speech on Friday. Many delegations walked out as he took the stage.

Israel is facing mounting international isolation over its ongoing war in Gaza, where more than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed either by attacks or died of Israeli-imposed starvation since the conflict began on October 7, 2023.

Gaza officials say the actual death toll is much higher, as many victims remain buried under rubble.

