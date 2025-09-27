Israel’s actions now clearer to many nations: Larijani

TABNAK, Sep. 27 - Ali Larijani said that Israel’s actions are now clearer to many nations, adding, “What Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said decades ago about Israel, which some did not believe at the time, is now evident.”

Ali Larijani, Iran’s National Security Council secretary, said during a visit to Lebanon that Israel has no mercy for the nation, citing the recent attack on Qatar.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks at a press conference during his visit to Lebanon. He is visiting the Arab state to participate in the ceremony marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah leaders, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashim Safi al-Din.

Larijani said the region has seen significant developments since his last trip and noted that Israel’s actions are now clearer to many nations. “What Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said decades ago about Israel, which some did not believe at the time, is now evident,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the Israeli attack on Qatar demonstrated Israel spares no country, and stressed the importance of regional cooperation as a proper method to counter the Zionist regime's actions, affirming Iran’s support for such collaboration.

Highlighting the historical ties between Iran and Lebanon, Larijani said, “Our friendship has grown in recent years, and we have always supported strong and independent governments. We hope developments in Lebanon benefit the Lebanese people and help establish a strong, independent state.”, Mehr reported.

He concluded by expressing hope that his meetings during the short visit would prove beneficial for both countries and for the welfare of Muslim nations.