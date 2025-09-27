Pezeshkian rejects US demand

TABNAK, Sep. 27 - President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the United States’ demands regarding Iran’s enriched uranium are unacceptable.

Speaking to reporters in New York before his return to Tehran on Saturday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that discussions around a mechanism for uranium return did not reach a consensus, as the US has requested that Iran hand over all its enriched uranium in exchange for a mere three-month reprieve, which he considered unacceptable.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy, asserting that the nation does not seek nuclear weapons, a stance rooted in the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Pezeshkian warned that if the US continues to present unreasonable demands, it could lead to further escalation, including the activation of the snapback mechanism.

He also addressed the rising global sentiment against the Israeli regime, stating that the actions of the regime and US support only foster hatred among freedom-loving people worldwide.

He condemned the violence perpetrated by the Israeli regime and its allies, predicting their eventual isolation in the international community.

Referring to his participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pezeshkian noted that it provided an opportunity to voice the legitimate stance of the Iranian people.

He highlighted fruitful discussions with heads of state from France, Finland, Switzerland, Norway, Iraq, Bolivia, and the president of the European Council, where he articulated Iran’s position on its nuclear program.

He assured that Iran has prepared necessary measures should such actions occur, leveraging its connections with neighboring countries and groups, such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).