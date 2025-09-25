home » international
Leader issues message on Sacred Defense Week

TABNAK, Sep. 25 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on Thursday on the occasion of the Sacred Defense week.
The full text of the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, is as follows,

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

 This year, the Sacred Defense Week has taken on a new manifestation and grandeur with the martyrdom of a group of prominent figures on the path of Islamic Resistance, as well as courageous young men in various places.

Martyrdom is the reward for struggle—whether in the eight-year defense, in the heroic twelve-day battle, or in Lebanon, Gaza, and Palestine. Nations grow through these struggles and are ennobled and enlightened by these martyrdoms.

What matters is that we remain certain of God’s promise regarding the victory of truth and the downfall of falsehood, and that we stay committed to our duty in supporting the religion of God, Mehr reported. 

