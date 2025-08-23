IRGC fully ready to give crushing response to renewed aggression

home » international
TABNAK, Aug.23 - Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Pakpour says that IRGC forces are at the apex of readiness to give a crushing response to Zionist enemy in case of any aggression renewed.
Publish Date: 23 August 2025
He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the Judicial Organization of the Iranian Armed Forces Hojjatoleslam Pourkhaghan, where he also said that maintaining the health and safety of personnel is IRGC's top priority.

Pointing to the 12-day Israeli war of aggression against Iranian territories, General Pakpour emphasized that Iran’s military is at full readiness to give a more crushing blow to the Israeli regime if any aggression is renewed.

Head of the Judicial Organization of the Iranian Armed Forces, for his part, said that IRGC is the brainchild of the Islamic Revolution and has defended the country over the past 47 years in tandem with other armed forces of the country with all its might, according to ISNA. 

The domestically-made Iranian missiles landed successfully on the occupied territories and disrupted the 12-day imposed war equation in favor of the Islamic Iran, Hojjatoleslam Pourkhaghan stressed.

The Israeli regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iranian territory on June 13 that resulted in the killing of top Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.

