158Hits
Iranian missiles destroy targets in naval drill

TABNAK, Aug.21 - Iranian naval units launched a synchronized barrage of cruise missiles from both coastal batteries and surface vessels.
News ID: 6702
Publish Date: 21 August 2025
Iran’s Navy simultaneously launched several cruise missiles from both coastal batteries and surface vessels, successfully destroying a designated surface target during the Eqtedar 1404 missile exercise.

During the initial phase of the drill, which kicked off on Thursday in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, Iranian naval units launched a synchronized barrage of cruise missiles from both coastal batteries and surface vessels.

The drill featured three cruise missiles: Nasir, a short-range, radar-evading anti-ship missile renowned for its precision and high destructive power; Qadir, a long-range variant equipped with advanced radar stealth and targeting capabilities, designed to engage distant naval threats; and Qader, a medium-range missile launched from coastal platforms.

Nasir and Qadir missiles were fired from the Gonaveh missile-launching frigate and the Sabalan destroyer, while the Velayat-2 coastal missile system was used to launch the Qader. IRNA reported.

All missiles successfully hit their designated surface targets.

Tags
iran Naval drill cruise missile
