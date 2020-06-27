When it comes to the richest clubs around the world, we all know that it is not an easily achieved title, as the club has to own at least €200m to take a spot on the top 20 rich list this year.

There is no doubt that money is not everything, but it plays a key role in many fields.

In the soccer world, nothing is different as if there is no money, then the team cannot have decent players, coaches, training facilities, and stadiums.

An interesting fact in this matter is that the richest football clubs of 2020 had a 7% increase in revenue from last year, with the Top 10 generating a combined total of €6billion.

Many teams tried to gain their spot on this list, while some have lost theirs.

To mention one of these unfortunate clubs, we have to point out the well-known Premier League team, Arsenal.

The Gunners were known as one of the richest teams in the Premier League for many years.

However, in 2019 they were dropped back from 6th place to 9th and now are out of the list for the first time in many years.

On the other side, teams are going up the ladder, such as Barcelona, which has overtaken Real Madrid to become the world’s richest football club, according to Deloitte’s Football Money League.

Knowing all these, we decided to take a look at Top richest football clubs around the world in 2020.

Top 10 richest clubs in 2020

Juventus - 459.7 million euros

Italian record champions Juventus moved back into the top 10 with Deloitte claiming that the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo "increased Juventus' commercial appeal".

The 34-year-old joined Juventus from Real Madrid for more than €100 million in July 2018. Other signings such as Matthijs de Ligt also boosted Juventus' brand visibility and commercial revenue.

9. Chelsea – €513.1 million

Through the backing of their billionaire Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, it is rare to see Chelsea rank outside the top five richest football clubs.

In 2019 they slipped one place as revenue remained pretty much unchanged.

However, they finished third in the English division and had a very poor run in the UEFA Champions League last year.

Anyway, the club has some massive sponsorship deals including Nike and Yokohama Tyres, and a loyal fan base which keeps revenues strong.

Tottenham Hotspur - 521.1 million euros

Spurs owe their improved place in the ranking mainly to their brand new stadium, opened in April 2019.

Increased matchday earnings at the "New White Hart Lane" have contributed to a 21% rise in total revenue, enabling last season's Champions League finalists to leapfrog local North London rivals Arsenal into eighth place - a record high for the club currently managed by Jose Mourinho.

Spurs are now London’s richest club after they enjoyed major revenue growth due to a run to the Champions League final and their move to the state-of-the-art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool - 604.7 million euros

The Reds won a sixth Champions League / European Cup in 2019 under German coach Jürgen Klopp, but it's been 30 years since they were last crowned English champions.

This season, that dream is closer than ever, and lifting the Premier League trophy should translate into more revenue for the Merseyside club in 2020.

Manchester City - 610.6 million euros

Another club bankrolled by a Gulf state and dreaming of winning the Champions League, is Manchester City.

According to the latest football news, Abu Dhabi United Group have owned the club since 2008 and this has changed the fortunes of a club that has spent decades in their red neighbor's shadow.

Since the takeover, City has won the Premier League four times and in 2016 they hired coach Pep Guardiola with Champions League success in mind.

Paris St. Germain - 635.9 million euros

During the past eight years, the French club has been financed by the Qatari state investment group QSI.

The Qataris have pumped hundreds of millions into the club in order to sign top players like Neymar and hire quality coaches such as Thomas Tuchel, formerly of Borussia Dortmund.

The club's main goal has been to lift the Champions League trophy but money hasn't proven to be enough so far.

Bayern Munich - 660.1 million euros

The Bavarian giants increased their revenue by €31m this year, but an extended deal with automobile partner and 8.33% shareholder Audi is reported to be worth a further €50m a year until 2029.

Despite earning less TV money than English or Spanish clubs, Bayern held on to fourth place in the ranking.

Manchester United - 711.5 million euros

Two years ago, the Red Devils topped the Deloitte ranking but now Manchester United are back down to third, just as in 2019.

The 20-times English champions increased their revenue by almost 50 million euros this year but, with on-pitch struggles again leaving Champions League qualification in doubt, they are in danger of being superseded by local rivals Manchester City in next year's Money League.

Real Madrid - 757.3 million euros

According to SportMob, Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid has dropped to second place after a year of mixed results on the pitch.

The 13-times European champions increased their revenue by only 0.99 percent from last year (€750.9m) but that could change again in 2020.

The club from the Spanish capital is after the signatures of big names such as Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé to usher in a new Galacticos era.

Barcelona with 840.8 million euros

First, you need to know that the club was founded in 1899 by a group of Swiss, Spanish, English, and Catalan footballers led by Joan Gamper and has become a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalanism since then.

Barcelona is the fourth-most valuable sports team in the world, worth of $4.06 billion, and the world's richest football club in terms of revenue, with an annual turnover of €840,8 million.

The Catalans top the Money League for the very first time and are the first football club ever to generate an annual revenue of more than €800 million.

Barca has increased its revenue by more than €150m compared to 2019 after bringing merchandising and licensing activities in-house. The club's biggest asset remains Lionel Messi. The Argentinian superstar is not for sale.