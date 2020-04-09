سایت ثبت‌نام وام یک میلیون تومانی وجود خارجی ندارد

«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

بازدید 462

Iraqi president names Mustafa Al Kadhimi as new prime minister-designate

Iraqi President Barham Salih named Mustafa Al Kadhimi as prime minister-designate on Thursday, following weeks of political infighting.
کد خبر: ۹۷۱۲۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۳۷ 09 April 2020

Iraqi President Barham Salih named Mustafa Al Kadhimi as prime minister-designate on Thursday, following weeks of political infighting.

Mr Al Kadhimi, the head of Iraq's intelligence service, has been rumoured to be among the prime ministerial contenders since December following the incumbent's resignation.

He now has 30 days to form a new cabinet and present it to parliament for approval.

"I am honouredand privileged to be tasked with forming Iraq’s next government. I will work tirelessly to present Iraqis with a programme and cabinet that will work to serve them, protect their rights and take Iraq towards a prosperous future," Mr Al Kadhimi said on Twitter.

The president led a nomination ceremony for Mr Al Kadhimi that was attended by Iraq's top political figures, suggesting widespread support for the third candidate to be proposed by Mr Salih.

The latest nomination comes as Iraq struggles to contain an outbreak of new coronavirus. The country currently recorded more than 1,202 cases and 69 deaths so far.

Mr Al Kadhimi has kept a low profile since taking office at the National Intelligence Service in June 2016 and is known to have good relations with the US and regional powers.
Born in Baghdad in 1967, he has a law degree and has also published several books, including Humanitarian Concerns, which was selected in 2000 by the European Union as the best book written by a political refugee.

He has worked as reporter and, until 2016, wrote widely on the reforms needed in Iraq.

Mr Al Kadhimi follows two other candidates nominated by President Salih to take over the prime minister's post from Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in November.

The first candidate, former telecommunications minister Mohammed Allawi, withdrew his candidacy on March 1 after parliament refused to approve his cabinet.

The second was Adnan Al Zurfi, who withdrew his candidacy on Thursday morning. He faced strong opposition from the main Shiite parliamentary blocs and lack of support from Kurdish and Sunni parties.

"This decision will not stop me from serving the public through my current parliamentary position, I will continue to work and prepare the country for the upcoming early elections and other challenges," Mr Al Zurfi said on Twitter.

His decision to came a week before his 30-day period to assemble a cabinet acceptable to parliament expired on April 16.

The UN mission in Iraq welcomed Mr Al Kadhimi's nomination to form a new government in a tweet posted soon after his designation as prime minister.

"We recognise and appreciate the hard work of Adnan Al Zurfi over the past weeks, and welcome the designation of Mustafa Al Kadhimi to form a new government," the UN office said.

"The magnitude of challenges currently facing Iraq requires a united leadership that acts with urgent resolve."

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iraq prime ministre barham saleh mustafa al khadimi cabinet
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید مصطفی الکاظمی کاظم خاوازی علی صیاد شیرازی
حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
قسط وام یک میلیونی یارانه بگیران چقدر است؟
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی
شاپور محمدی از ریاست سازمان بورس استعفا داد/ سکاندار جدید بازار سرمایه چه کسی خواهد بود؟
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
پست نامتعارفِ نویدمحمدزاده سوژه شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه 18 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 18 ارز افزایش یافت
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز سه شنبه 19 فروردین 99/ نرخ رسمی 47 ارز در بانک مرکزی
اعلام جرم علیه یک نماینده مجلس بابت اظهارات نادرست در پرونده سقوط هواپیمای اوکراینی/ نمایندگی ولی فقیه در سپاه قدس: آمریکا مقصر اصلی شیوع کرونا در دنیاست / رفیق‌دوست: هویدا کُشته شد، اعدام نشد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۴۰۴ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۳۲ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۲۳۱ نظر)

حقوق و دستمزد کارگران در سال ۹۹ تعیین شد/ افزایش ۱۵ و ۲۱ درصدی حقوق +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۹۳ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۹۳ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس  (۱۰۹ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044eX
tabnak.ir/0044eX