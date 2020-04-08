«کرونا» با اقتصاد سینمای ایران چه کرد؟

کرونا چه بلایی بر سر ریه‌ها می‌آورد؟

 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

بازدید 911

The future of 'Made in China' after coronavirus?

With the European Union's future as an economic powerhouse at stake, policymakers are looking east. German economy minister Peter Altmaier called China "a particularly successful country in terms of industrial policy."
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۹۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۲:۱۵ 08 April 2020

With the European Union's future as an economic powerhouse at stake, policymakers are looking east. German economy minister Peter Altmaier called China "a particularly successful country in terms of industrial policy."

Its achievements over the past 40 years – and in digital technologies like artificial intelligence more recently – are seen as the fruits of an unabashed use of industrial policy. European politicians are calling for the EU to adopt a similarly active strategy, even to copy China in parts.

But they ignore that China's model is not a viable or desirable blueprint for Europe.

Railway-equipment colossus CRRC or globe-bestriding Huawei – when not seen as threats, companies like these are held up in Europe as dazzling examples of China's industrial policy successes.

But Europeans too easily overlook the idiosyncrasies and downsides of an approach that can only unfold under the extreme conditions of China's hybrid state capitalism – a system controlled by an omnipresent party-state pulling the strings to shape a self-sufficient superpower.

Market forces, entrepreneurship and the logic of profits are only welcome if they advance national strategic goals.

As a result, market distortions and inefficiencies are common features of the Chinese economy.

China's huge state apparatus easily loses track of things. Uncoordinated initiatives of local governments often lead to multiple hubs that specialise in the same strategic industry – just think of the solar industry or smart manufacturing.

Duplication and misallocation

Duplicated efforts and misallocated resources are tolerated only because the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) controls everything. Over-capacities and rising debt can be temporarily absorbed and the need to deal with them kicked down the line.

But the economy's subordination to party-state goals risks suffocating China's entrepreneurial spirit.

The conditions for industrial policy are very different in Europe.

Development priorities are determined in a democratic process, enterprises act as autonomous entities, and social market values are upheld.

The Chinese approach should not be replicated. Luckily for Europe, there are many ways to skin a cat.

The EU needs to find its own way, choosing from a wealth of industrial policy measures and adapting them to the region without undermining European values, such as respect for human rights and the rule of law, and social market principles, such as fair competition.

The new industrial strategy presented by the European Commission in early March takes steps in the right direction. For example, where China banks on heavy state interference to foster a few large and successful (inter)national champions, Europe is betting on small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

They are identified as key – yet often forgotten – drivers of Europe's "twin transitions" to climate neutrality and digital leadership.

Accounting for the vast majority of businesses in the EU, they are prized as the "economic and social backbone" of Europe's economy with a largely untapped potential. If successfully pushed, they could spearhead the upgrade of Europe's competitiveness.

The commission acknowledges any European "industrial strategy has to be an industrial innovation strategy at heart."

It calls for more of a trial-and-error approach to research to spur breakthroughs, and for more pan-European industrial alliances, for instance, in clean hydrogen or low-carbon industries, to advance Europe's green agenda.

Experimentation and industrial alliances are also part of China's model, but they can be given a European stamp by fostering an open yet critical mindset – also with regard to foreign participation.

To ensure success, the commission needs to strengthen the single market and protect it from the distortions of foreign subsidies, which in particular benefit Chinese companies.

But the commission strategy runs the risk of hitting the target while missing the point.

Its proposals are based on the assumption of EU leadership in several high-tech sectors.

But is Europe really a leader in green technologies, for instance? An unbiased assessment of the status quo is never easy. But it is necessary to identify the chokepoints of Europe's innovation capacity and sovereignty.

An unrealistic self-assessment could lead to wrong priorities being set, and inaction where urgent action is needed. Misguided efforts could put Europe's competitiveness – let alone its tech leadership – in jeopardy.

At the same time, the commission wants Europe to achieve greater autonomy in so-called "key enabling technologies" such as quantum technologies and biomedicine – much like China.

The global marketplace is becoming an increasingly contested space. This makes it essential that the EU now follows though. Having identified green development as a priority, the commission is asking Europe to seize the opportunity to leverage breakthroughs in industrial and tech innovation.

Green development and climate neutrality, in particular, will put Europe's new industrial innovation policy to the test.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
coronavirus china economy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
ویروس کرونا مناجات شعبانیه جهش تولید نماز امام زمان مرتضی آوینی حسن قالیباف اصل
آخرین اخبار

کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
نامه انتقادی یک سردار سپاه به رئیس صدا و سیما
‌بنزین ارزان و تک نرخی می‌شود؟
مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
دشمن شماره یک فردوسی پور به کرونا مبتلا شد
انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود
عمل به فتوای رهبر انقلاب درباره جان‌باختگان کرونا / حکایت ترکان از دو ویروسی که ایران با آن درگیر است ! / پیشنهاد متفاوت برای برگزاری جلسات علنی مجلس
اسب پنج میلیاردتومانی سردار آزمون در حراج استرالیا
پسر فردین: تختی تصمیم خودکشی را به پدرم گفته بود
رسوایی اخلاقی فوتبالیست معروف در قرنطینه خانگی

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

چرا در روزهای درگیری با کرونا در خانه نماندید؟  (۳۲۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

مدل مطلوب شمخانی برای عبور کم ضرر از بحران کرونا / رکوردی که با شیوع کرونا در ایران شکسته شد! / ناگفته‌های هادی غفاری از اعدام هویدا  (۱۳۴ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۳۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آنچه درباره آمار چین بیان شد، فنی و اپیدمیولوژیک بود نه سیاسی/ کرونا با فاصله مرگبارتر از آنفلوانزاست/ قدردان پشتیبانی دولت و مردم چین هستیم/ درباره آمار آمریکا هم تردید داریم/ از میانگین جهانی وضعیت بهتری داریم/ برخی تصور کردند کرونا تابع تقویم رسمی است!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

حاشیه جدید برای پایتخت: «وادادگی» یا «ستون پنجم فرهنگی»؟ / حسن نوروزی: به نظر می‌رسد هواپیمای اوکراینی تحت کنترل آمریکا قرار گرفته بود  (۱۰۹ نظر)

هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور  (۱۰۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044Zg
tabnak.ir/0044Zg