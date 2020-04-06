UK Government Ensures Support for Modern Slavery Victims Affected by Coronavirus

The Global Slavery Index estimates there are 136,000 people living in modern slavery in the UK on any given day, a prevalence rate of 2.1 victims for every thousand people in the country.

It's been announced individuals supported through the modern slavery victim care contract will be allowed to stay in government-funded safe accommodation for the next three months, as the government steps up measures to protect the vulnerable from coronavirus.

Through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), victims of modern slavery can access support, including accommodation for at least 45 days. Ordinarily, they would be helped to move on from their accommodation after this period, but present circumstances would make this difficult if not impossible.

“The safety of modern slavery victims and frontline staff supporting them remains a top priority. By taking this decisive action we will ensure vulnerable people continue to have access to safe accommodation. The advice is clear we all need to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS. The NRM will continue to take referrals of potential modern slavery victims and those referred will be provided with the support they require, including accommodation. The government also continues to work with The Salvation Army, the primary provider of support, on reviewing processes and policy to maintain the services they provide to modern slavery victims during this time,” said Safeguarding Minister Victoria Atkins.

The news follows release of figures indicating the number of potential modern slavery victims referred to the NRM rose sharply in 2019 to 10,627 9, a 52 percent increase year-on-year and the first time since records began the total has exceeded 10,000. Two-thirds of victims said their exploitation took place in the UK only, while 26 percent said it was exploitation that took place overseas only.

The NRM end of year summary for 2019 has now been published. It shows a 52% increase in referrals from 2018, with a total of 10,627 potential victims of modern slavery referred. Click the link below to access the full data