 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

طرح فاصله گذاری هوشمند چیست؟

آمریکا در عراق از چه کسی محافظت می کند؟

بازدید 568

Chernobyl sees radiation spike after contaminated forest in exclusion zone catches fire

A radioactive forest within Chernobyl’s exclusion zone has caught fire, triggering a spike in local radiation levels.
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۵۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۳۰ 06 April 2020

A radioactive forest within Chernobyl’s exclusion zone has caught fire, triggering a spike in local radiation levels.

On Sunday around 90 firefighters were deployed to fight the blaze, which a Ukrainian official said had spread over almost 250 acres, 50 of which were within the restricted area around the disused nuclear power plant.

“Firefighters continue to fight the fire that originated in the Chernobyl zone. The situation is difficult,” Yegor Firsov, Ukraine’s ecological inspection service chief wrote on Facebook Sunday morning.

Ukraine's emergencies service said one of the fires, covering about 12 acres, had been localised. It said the other fire was about 50 acres.

The discrepancy in sizes could not immediately be resolved.
Radiation levels were “above normal in the centre of the fire”, Mr Firsov said, adding it was “bad news”. But the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital of Kyiv, about 60 miles south, were within normal levels.
The fires were within the 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.

The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.

Fires are relatively common in the forests surrounding the former nuclear plant. Mr Firsov said the latest blaze was likely caused by people setting fire to nearby grass, which then spread to trees.

He called on the Ukrainian parliament to increase arson fines 100-fold, “otherwise, large-scale fires will continue to happen every fall and spring”.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
chernobyl radioactive fire forest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید ناو روزولت مناجات شعبانیه وام کرونا کریم همتی
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جزییات تیراندازی به خودروی امام جمعه
پیری زودرس میثاقی بعدازنشستن جای فردوسی‌پور!
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
طائب: ویروس به دست شاگردان شیطان ساخته شده است / نوبخت: افزایش ۸۰۰ هزار تومانی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری و لشکری
وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
باید زمان بخریم و از این ستون به آن ستون کنیم/ ۵ استان در وضعیت قرمز هستند/ هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری فردا طرح و تصویب می‌شود/ تخلفات را به «سجام» منعکس کنید/ اگر کسی «فاوی‌پراویر» تولید یا وارد کرده، حق توزیع ندارد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044UZ
tabnak.ir/0044UZ