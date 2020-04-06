 آیا کنکور ۹۹ به تعویق می‌افتد؟

طرح فاصله گذاری هوشمند چیست؟

آمریکا در عراق از چه کسی محافظت می کند؟

بازدید 546

Austria to begin reopening shops starting from next week

Austria’s government on Monday announced its plans to start reopening shops from next week in an initial loosening of the coronavirus lockdown.
کد خبر: ۹۷۰۵۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ فروردين ۱۳۹۹ - ۱۹:۲۸ 06 April 2020

Austria’s government on Monday announced its plans to start reopening shops from next week in an initial loosening of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We reacted faster and more restrictively than in other countries and could therefore avoid the worst. But this fast and restrictive reaction now also gives us the possibility to come out of this crisis more quickly”, chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters.

The country with a population of 8.8 million so far has 12,162 cases and 220 deaths from the virus. The government imposed a lockdown three weeks ago, closing schools, bars, restaurants, theatres, non-essential shops and other gathering places.

Earlier, Kurz announced massive testing to locate and isolate infected people, with the goal to delay the peak of infections as long as possible.

Kurz said that the latest plan is for non-essential shops of 400 square metres or less and DIY shops to reopen on April 14, the day after Easter Monday. They would then be followed by all shops, shopping malls and hairdressers on May 1. He added, however, that the plan would happen “only if we all continue to stick to the measures and stand together as we have until now”.

The government also said it would expand the requirement to wear a mask to public transport and shops that are reopening.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
austria coronavirus lock down shoppping center
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس جهش تولید ناو روزولت مناجات شعبانیه وام کرونا کریم همتی
کاهش شدید قیمت مرغ
جزییات تیراندازی به خودروی امام جمعه
پیری زودرس میثاقی بعدازنشستن جای فردوسی‌پور!
مالک فرمول یک در ۸۹ سالگی پدر شد! + عکس
کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم
زنی که به خاطر زیبایی اش گدایی می‌کند!
خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟
طائب: ویروس به دست شاگردان شیطان ساخته شده است / نوبخت: افزایش ۸۰۰ هزار تومانی حقوق بازنشستگان کشوری و لشکری
وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد
هوادار فوق سنگین پرسپولیس بعداز جراحی درگذشت+عکس
هشدار موحدی کرمانی درباره بازگشایی عجولانه مدارس و ادارات / واکنش نماینده قم به ازدحام جمعیت در بانک‌ها / هشدار توئیتری بانوی اصلاح‌طلب به آقای رئیس جمهور
جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت
طعنه کرونایی محسن هاشمی به روحانی / حملات سلیمی‌نمین به منتقدان؛ حقیر هستند / طعنه‌های ابطحی به مدیران نسل اول انقلاب / ترمز افزایش قیمت مسکن کشیده می‌شود؟ / قیمت ارزان‌ترین کیت کرونا در جهان چند؟
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 فروردین 99/ دلار در صرافی های بانکی تکان نخورد
باید زمان بخریم و از این ستون به آن ستون کنیم/ ۵ استان در وضعیت قرمز هستند/ هوشمندسازی فاصله گذاری فردا طرح و تصویب می‌شود/ تخلفات را به «سجام» منعکس کنید/ اگر کسی «فاوی‌پراویر» تولید یا وارد کرده، حق توزیع ندارد

سریال «پایتخت ۶» را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟ آیا این سریال انتظارات شما را برآورده کرده است؟  (۳۳۱ نظر)

بیایید فرض کنیم این اتفاقات در ایران رخ می‌داد؛ آن وقت چه می‌شد؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

مهم‌ترین درسی که شما از زندگی در روزهای کرونایی گرفته‌اید، چیست؟  (۲۵۱ نظر)

تحرک کم سابقه نظامی آمریکا در عراق برای حمله گسترده به حشدالشعبی/ اعزام نیروهای آمریکایی از کویت و سوریه به عراق/ هشدار ایران به آمریکا  (۲۱۴ نظر)

واکنش مقام سپاه درباره تحرکات اخیر آمریکا در عراق / فکر سیزده بدر رفتن را از سرتان بیرون کنید! / شیوع کرونا به چه کسانی بیشتر از همه ضربه زد؟ / استراتژی وحدت اصلاحات فدای رقابتِ عارف و لاریجانی شد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

وضعیت تهران به شدت نگران کننده است / دقت کنید که تنها یک استان چین با ویروس درگیر شد، نه کل کشور/ وابستگی آمار‌ها به دو مولفه در نقاط مختلف جهان/ باید به زندگی با این ویروس عادت کنیم/ کرونا ویروسی دموکرات است، اما نه در اقتصاد  (۱۸۹ نظر)

کنایه ابطحی به پیام احمدی‌نژاد درباره کرونا / خشم احمدی نژادی‌ها از اتفاق افتاده در بازپخش سریال یوسف پیامبر / دلسوزی حسن عباسی برای نظام سلامت آمریکا / در شرایط جنگ احد با کرونا هستیم  (۱۷۱ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۱ هزار و ۴۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۷۵۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۸۶ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۳۹۱۱  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جنجال بازسازی دو صحنه بازی بهروز وثوقی و گوگوش در سریال پایتخت  (۱۴۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۰ هزار و ۴۶۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۱۶۰ تن رسید / کشف ۲۸۷۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۶۷۱۱  (۱۲۵ نظر)

خروج دیپلمات‌های آمریکا، اروپا و سازمان ملل از عراق / تحولی نظامی در راه است؟  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۴ هزار و ۶۰۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۸۹۸ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۱۱۱ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۴۶۵۶  (۱۱۴ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۳ هزار و ۱۸۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۲۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۲۷۱۵ مورد جدید و بهبود ۱۷۹۳۵  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تعطیلی کسب و کار‌های پرریسک تا پایان فروردین و آغاز کسب و کار‌های کم‌خطر از ٢٣ فروردین / شروع در تهران با یک هفته تاخیر/ تداوم تعطیلی مراکز آموزشی و تردد بین استانی تا آخر فروردین/ برنامه بازگشت به کار در ادارات؛ از افزایش پلکانی تعداد پرسنل تا کاهش ساعت کاری  (۱۱۱ نظر)

انتقاد جنجالی یک استاد حوزه از سریال «پایتخت»  (۱۱۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0044UX
tabnak.ir/0044UX