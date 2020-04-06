Austria to begin reopening shops starting from next week

Austria’s government on Monday announced its plans to start reopening shops from next week in an initial loosening of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We reacted faster and more restrictively than in other countries and could therefore avoid the worst. But this fast and restrictive reaction now also gives us the possibility to come out of this crisis more quickly”, chancellor Sebastian Kurz told reporters.

The country with a population of 8.8 million so far has 12,162 cases and 220 deaths from the virus. The government imposed a lockdown three weeks ago, closing schools, bars, restaurants, theatres, non-essential shops and other gathering places.

Earlier, Kurz announced massive testing to locate and isolate infected people, with the goal to delay the peak of infections as long as possible.

Kurz said that the latest plan is for non-essential shops of 400 square metres or less and DIY shops to reopen on April 14, the day after Easter Monday. They would then be followed by all shops, shopping malls and hairdressers on May 1. He added, however, that the plan would happen “only if we all continue to stick to the measures and stand together as we have until now”.

The government also said it would expand the requirement to wear a mask to public transport and shops that are reopening.