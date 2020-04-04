Colombia asked for explanations on the presence of the US military

Senator Iván Cepeda asked today for explanations about the presence of the US military on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, at a time when the world is being hit by the health crisis caused by Covid-19.

The Foreign Ministry must explain what role the US military is playing in operations that are taking place on the border between Colombia and Venezuela. In the midst of a pandemic, does the Colombian government intend to lead the country to a transnational war ?, he said.

For his part, Senator Antonio Sanguino pointed out that while the Colombian Army carries out 'anti-drug' maneuvers in the Cúcuta border area, the United States carries out its own. And all this in the middle of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2)?

Sources in credible terrain tell us about joint anti-drug operations between Colombian and US forces. And they tell me that these images correspond to military maneuvers in the Boconó neighborhood of Cúcuta, he said when he shared the audiovisual material they sent him.

Sanguino stated that 'all Colombian efforts must focus on the coronavirus'.

Through his Twitter account, Internet user Wilfredo Cañizares said that two Colombian helicopters made landing maneuvers in a sector of the Boconó neighborhood.

It is clear that this soldier has the United States flag, he said in relation to an image he shared.

In this environment, the Venezuelan armed forces mobilize combat means to strategic places in that country in the face of the plans of aggression by the United States government, reported President Nicolás Maduro.

Amid the greatest world health catastrophe of the current century due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US administration of Donald Trump ordered this week to increase the presence of military personnel in the Latin American region, especially the eastern Caribbean, under the pretext of reinforcing the fight against drug trafficking.

Maduro reiterated the previous day the existence of groups financed from Colombia and the United States that seek to generate violent actions to attempt against the peace and stability of Venezuela, in a scenario marked by the confrontation with the spread of the new coronavirus.